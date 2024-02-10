Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $87,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

