Homestead Advisers Corp Has $99.21 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $99,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of CB traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

