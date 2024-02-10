Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. 257,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,853. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

