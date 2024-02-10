Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.10. 614,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

