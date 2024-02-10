Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 1,353,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,854. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

