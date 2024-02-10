Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,394 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.