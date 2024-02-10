S&CO Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR traded up $8.55 on Friday, reaching $291.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,197. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.97 and a 200-day moving average of $403.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

