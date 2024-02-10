Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $69,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $381.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.08 and a 200 day moving average of $391.33. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

