Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.63. The company had a trading volume of 489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,055. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.91 and its 200 day moving average is $437.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

