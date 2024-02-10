McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCD traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $289.47. 3,323,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,027. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.