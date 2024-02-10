Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 348,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,500 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $64,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. 4,955,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,235. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

