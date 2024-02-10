Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.94 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

About Energy Transfer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

