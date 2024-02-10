Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

