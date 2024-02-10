Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.59 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

