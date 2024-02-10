Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

