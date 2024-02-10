Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

