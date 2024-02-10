Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $953.42. The stock had a trading volume of 613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average of $840.74. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.