Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 172,800 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 4.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $53,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

