High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 5,940,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

