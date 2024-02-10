Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 420,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 230,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

