High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. 84,476,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,899,008. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

