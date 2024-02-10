Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE TEX opened at $58.91 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Terex by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Terex by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Terex by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

