Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.42. 5,978,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

