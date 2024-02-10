Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,235,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,064. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

