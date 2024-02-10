Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $26.66 on Friday, reaching $949.60. 1,588,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,704. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $954.32. The company has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $771.89 and a 200-day moving average of $685.42.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

