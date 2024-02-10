Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,558. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.