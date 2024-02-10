Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 4.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $51,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 256,411 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 267,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 152,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.22. 1,544,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

