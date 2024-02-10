Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 1,976,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

