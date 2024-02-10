Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

