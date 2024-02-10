KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading 0.9% Higher

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.47. 32,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

