Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 8,500 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock worth $69,245,290. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.99. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

