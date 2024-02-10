Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 6,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.69. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

