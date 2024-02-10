BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

