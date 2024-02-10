Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $283,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.73. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

