Homestead Advisers Corp Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

GMED traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

