Betterment LLC Acquires 343,952 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $146,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 390,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.95.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

