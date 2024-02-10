Betterment LLC Buys 25,254 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 19.35% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $41,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,408. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

