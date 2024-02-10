Betterment LLC Has $72.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Betterment LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.