Betterment LLC Purchases 267,097 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,097 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

DFAU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 365,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

