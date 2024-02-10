Betterment LLC Sells 51,070 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,070 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SCHV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.16. 425,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
