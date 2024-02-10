JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000.

