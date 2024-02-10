iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.30. Approximately 371,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

