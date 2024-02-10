Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Down 0.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 533,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 364,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.