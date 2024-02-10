Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Down 0.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 533,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 364,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Homology Medicines Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.
Further Reading
