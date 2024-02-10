JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Up 2%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.50 ($48.92) and last traded at €45.20 ($48.60). 4,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.30 ($47.63).

JOST Werke Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.10.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

