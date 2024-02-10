ATOR Protocol Trading Up 7.1% This Week (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $917,557.67 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,250.645 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.85276306 USD and is up 13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,635,171.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

