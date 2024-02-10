Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $213,103.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00082600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,585,623 coins and its circulating supply is 73,585,438 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

