SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,431 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,821. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

