Betterment LLC Purchases 211,724 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1,770.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,724 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 664,496 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

