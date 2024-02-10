Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after purchasing an additional 882,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,833,000 after purchasing an additional 606,903 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.81. 2,844,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,102. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

