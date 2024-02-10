Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,606 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 3.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.49% of National Fuel Gas worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 781,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,080. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

